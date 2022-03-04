Zawedde: The crown jewel of woodball

Dream-come-true. Zawedde has made her name on the fairways and her daughter (top-right) is making her strides in her footsteps. PHOTO / GEORGE KATONGOLE

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • Woodball, which was introduced in Uganda in 2006, is widely known for grooming stars. Yet Zawedde, 35, is one special player who has transformed into the game’s crown jewels.

No doubt about it. Lillian Zawedde is the woman Greatest of All Time in Uganda’s woodball. ven in an arena full of legends, the Ndejje University great still makes headlines.

