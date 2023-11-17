Zebra-Ssemuddu III, a trilogy fueled by revenge

Isaac Zebra Ssenyange Jr vs Muzamir Ssemuddu is a must-watch. Both boxers have huge followings, the will to fight and bright futures. What’s more, revenge flows in their bloodstreams.

Statistically, Zebra is 2-0 up. But psychologically, he feels a deficit because many doubted his second victory over Ssemuddu on December 26, 2022.

On Saturday, the 15th night of Season Two of the Uganda Boxing Champions League, is a night of vengeance, a third meeting between the two. Zebra’s first league win was against Ssemuddu in April 2022, weeks before he was selected for international duty. But his 3-2 victory on Boxing Day, the climax of Season One of the league, which triggered crowd chaos at Akamwesi Complex, Kyebando was largely controversial.

Seeking revenge, Ssemuddu attacked Zebra all-night and scored some big shots, capping it with that thunderous right which sent Zebra to the canvas late in the fifth and final round.

Yet Zebra, who mostly counterpunched, insists he deserved the victory. “I fought back-foot and he always threw wild punches. But I blocked many of them and countered with more quality punches,” Zebra told Score.

I’m a new Zebra

Like at Akamwesi, Ssemuddu will be in the red corner of Lugogo Indoor Arena, Zebra in the blue one. But Zebra says he has changed a lot.

“I won the fight but I wasn’t in my best frame,” Zebra admits. After returning from the UK camp, where I won both my fights, I did more partying than training. And I also had a shoulder injury. That’s why I wasn’t outstanding against Muzamir.”

But since then, Zebra said he has improved a lot. When the Uganda Boxing Federation failed to send a team to the World Boxing Championships in May, Zebra went out of his way to fight at the event in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

In the light middleweight preliminaries, he stopped Thodoris Ritzakis of Greece in the second round, becoming the first Ugandan to win at the Worlds since Ismail Muwendo and Edward Akora at Chicago 2007.

In his next bout, Zebra won the first round but slowed down against Georgia’s 2020 Olympian Eskerkhan Madiev, losing 4-0. No African fighter won a medal in Tashkent.

Sujit Kumar, the Nepal national team coach who volunteered as Zebra’s trainer, acknowledged his skills and will to learn. He predicted a bright future for the rising star, if he improves on his defense and long combinations.

Kumar also tipped Zebra for the African title but he was among the national team members who were dropped for the African Confederation Championships in Yaounde, Cameroon in August.

Ssemuddu took Zebra’s place on the plane to Yaounde. But Mozambique’s Tiago Muxanga gave him a rude welcome to the international arena. The 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games silver medalist stopped the Ugandan in the third round of the preliminaries.

The following month, Zebra missed the coveted ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympics in the Dakar qualifiers, but he performed better than his rival.

“Since December I have fought at the World Boxing Championships, won one fight and lost one. At the Olympic qualifiers in Dakar, I won two and lost one. Locally, I have won both my fights,” Zebra told Score comparing himself to his light middleweight rival.

“I have learnt and improved a lot compared to Muzamir, who has only three fights. And his only fight abroad he was stopped. So if you base your prediction on form, clearly you know who the winner will be.”

But sport is sometimes unpredictable, especially against a familiar opponent, more so driven by vengeance.

Zebra added: “Most boxers fight the same way for years. But the Zebra of 2021 is different from the Zebra of 2022 and the one of 2022 is different from the one of 2023,” said Zebra, eager to overlap opponents who sweated out in the gym while he was at school.

But Ssemuddu, who has knocked out both his league opponents this year, doesn’t see Zebra’s improvement. “He is still the same fighter, except he has more gas,” he said.

Must-win for both

Many say Zebra was smuggled into the limelight because of his family’s connection with the boxing federation. His father was Moses Muhangi’s right-hand man. His uncle Twaibu Mayanja took on the mantle after Zebra Sr’s brutal death in 2020. His mother Mercy Mukankusi is a coach with a sympathy vote in the federation.

And whenever controversy swings in Zebra’s favour critics rush to say “he is favoured.”

But the newcomer, who wants to supersede his slain father’s boxing legacy, feels otherwise.

“People say I am favoured, but you don’t know that the truth is the opposite,” Zebra said.

“I am fighting against a lot of negativity. Many people want to undermine my progress. And I must be exceptional to win. That’s why I outclassed Broline [Kimbugwe] to silence doubters.”

In that fight last month, the lanky southpaw bullied Kimbugwe in all aspects to record his second league win. So how will he approach Ssemuddu, who shares stance, size and style with Kimbugwe? “I’ll leave it all in the ring. I want him to see a death scare in the ring. Because I know if the fight is close, they won’t give me that win,” Zebra said.

Ssemuddu, aka Mr Take Over, spits the same venom. “This fight is very important; it will determine my boxing future next year. Because if I win I will be number one light middleweight and favourite for all international assignments,” Ssemuddu said.

“So I have been in a personal camp working on technique and endurance. So expect fire.”

Back to the Akamwesi incident nearly a year ago, Ssemuddu wishes: “I should have knocked him out.”

CORNER

Ssemuddu: Red

Zebra: Blue

STANCE

Ssemuddu: orthodox

Zebra: southpaw

CLUB

Ssemuddu: Kololo Boxing Club

Zebra: Zebra Boxing Club

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Zebra 2-0 Ssemuddu

2023 LEAGUE RECORD

Ssemuddu 2-0 (2KO)