Zungu tasked to oil Gaddafi’s rusty gun as Cops visit Barracks

Gaddafi came into the StarTimes Uganda Premier League as third best from the second division but 21 matches into their debut season, they sit inside the top half of the table.

That is relatively a good return for a club charting new waters but it seems their ambitious bosses want more.

The executives did not think twice before showing coach Peter Onen the exit of the barracks immediately he lost 1-0 away to Villa last week.

The run of result that saw the ‘Soldier boys’ pick only one win in six league games and an exit from the Uganda Cup was reason enough to slam the door on Onen. The club insists he is on a sick leave but the coach says otherwise.

Onen’s former assistant Hassan Zungu takes charge of the dugout on interim basis for a second stint.

He previously commandeered the arsenals of the Soldier Boys after a poor start in the Fufa Big League with a short tenure that saw him take topflight football inside the confines of Gaddafi barracks.

Zungu starts his work today in a battle of the armed forces as they welcome Abdallah Mubiru’s Police.

“It’s a new role and chapter altogether but I am not under any pressure,” Zungu said ahead of his debut in charge of a topflight match.

Hassan Zungu



“We’ve been trying to instill the team spirit and motivating the players. We want to win our matches but as well play good entertaining football for the fans.

“Police play a similar style and I expect a very good game especially from Abdallah Mubiru who I respect a lot,” the 29-year-old coach, who adores the free-flowing style of football, added.

Cops in chaos

Gaddafi, who forced a draw with Police in the reverse fixture in December, sit in the eighth place with just three points separating them from Police, a team on the brink of yet more chaos that has been brewing internally leading to their exit from the Stanbic Uganda Cup at the hands of third-tier side Mbale Heroes.

Mubiru, who was unavailable for a comment before press time, was quoted by local website Football256 slamming his players in a no-hold-barred interview claiming that his players were not taking their job serious.