Kenyan youths plan new round of protests on Tuesday

President William Ruto's nomination of six ousted cabinet secretaries has sparked plans for new nationwide protests planned for next Tuesday.

On Friday, Dr Ruto nominated back to cabinet members including Aden Duale (Defence), Prof Kithure Kindiki (Interior), Soipan Tuiya (Environment, Climate Change and Forestry) and Alice Wahome (Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development.

Rebecca Miano was nominated as the next Attorney-General.

Anti-government protesters, mobilising under "Tupatane Tuesday" on social media, are preparing to "shut down" activities in various towns and key locations in Nairobi's CBD. Social media influencer Francis Gaitho criticised the reappointments, which he interpreted as a dismissal of the ongoing protests.

Former rugby player-turned-chef Dennis Ombachi condemned the reinstatement of Prof Kindiki as an injustice, especially in light of alleged victims of police brutality. Activist Hanifa Honeyfarsafi echoed these sentiments, calling for continued youth mobilisation until their demands are met.

Protest organisers have outlined plans to block Mombasa Road from Nyayo House to Mlolongo and other strategic locations such as Ole Sereni, Airtel headquarters, City Cabanas, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and expressway exits.

The protesters have also called on MPs to reject the cabinet nominees or face street action.