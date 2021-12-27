'Love for all': Tears and memories of 'hero' Tutu

People bring flowers to St. Georges Cathedral, where a Wall of Remembrance for of Desmond Tutu, Nobel Peace Laureate, has been set up after the news of his death, on December 26, 2021 Cape Town. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Tutu, who died on Sunday aged 90, had largely faded from public life in recent years but was remembered for his easy humour and characteristic smile -- and above all his fight against injustices of all colours.
  • South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa called him a man of "extraordinary intellect, integrity and invincibility against the forces of apartheid".
  • Tutu was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1997 and repeatedly underwent treatment.

South Africans of all races stopped by Cape Town's St George's Cathedral on Sunday to pay their respects to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the anti-apartheid icon who has died aged 90.
"His significance supersedes the boundaries of being an Anglican," said mourner Brent Goliath, who broke down in tears outside the old stone building.

