#MeToo wave in Morocco over 'sex for grades' scandal

Nadia, a university student and a victim of sexual blackmail, attends a conference about the subject of sexual aggression, in the western Moroccan city of Casablanca, on January 20, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

Female Moroccan university students have broken their silence about professors demanding sexual favours in return for good grades, a scandal that has shaken the higher education system.
Testimonies have flooded social media in the style of the #MeToo movement, encouraged by activists in the conservative North African nation where victims of sexual violence often keep quiet. 

