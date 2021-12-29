Strike hits DR Congo over Rwandan police accord

Rwandan police prepare to board a flight to Mozambique at the airport in Kigali, Rwanda on July 10, 2021. PHOTO/  Olivier Muhizi/ AP 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The accord, signed this month between two countries' police chiefs, names the eastern DRC city of Goma as a location where Rwandan police could be deployed to help fight cross-border crime, according to the deal seen by AFP in Kinshasa.
  • On December 20, four people died in a protest against crime and the reported presence in Goma -- denied by the authorities -- of Rwandan police.

Strikes hit several towns in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday over a security memorandum with Rwanda that opens the way to Rwandan police deployment in the troubled region.
