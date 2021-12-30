Tutu remembered at Cape Town interfaith tribute

A portrait of the late South African anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu in is seen at the St Dunstan's Anglican Cathedral, during a celebration of his life in Benoni on December 29, 2021. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The colourful service at City Hall to Tutu, who died at the weekend, was attended by his family members and politicians, many wearing purple in honour of the Nobel peace laureate's famed purple robes.

An interfaith, musical memorial to South Africa's revered anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu had a rabbi and a monk dancing in their seats on Wednesday as Cape Town said farewell to its first black Anglican Archbishop.
The colourful service at City Hall to Tutu, who died at the weekend, was attended by his family members and politicians, many wearing purple in honour of the Nobel peace laureate's famed purple robes.
The event peaked when the 1980 chart-topper "Paradise Road", which became an unofficial anthem for the struggle against apartheid, was emotionally performed by bare-footed South African singer Zolani Mahola.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.