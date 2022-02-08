13 million face hunger as Horn of Africa drought worsens - UN

An elderly woman waits for food with other internally-displaced Somalis at a distribution point at the government-run Badbaado refugee camp in a suburb of the Somali capital of Mogadishu. Millions of people in in the Horn of Africa are on the brink of starvation. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • WFP said $327 million was required to respond to immediate needs over the next six months and support pastoral communities.

An estimated 13 million people in Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia are facing severe hunger as the Horn of Africa experiences its worst drought in decades, the World Food Programme (WFP) said Tuesday.

