20 killed as Kenya bus plunges off bridge into river

Mwingi Junior Seminary School bus that plunged into River Enziu, killing at least 20 members of the Mwingi Catholic Church choir  on December 4, 2021. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Nation.Africa

What you need to know:

  • The bus was carrying members of a church choir and villagers to a wedding.

At least 20 members of Mwingi Catholic Church choir died after the bus they were traveling in plunged into Enziu River in Mwingi East area of Kitui County on Saturday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.