26 killed in DR Congo market by high-voltage cable

An electric cable. Most of the people killed were traders and customers. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Electricity infrastructure in Democratic Republic of Congo is often poorly maintained. 

Twenty-six people were killed on Wednesday when an overhead high-voltage cable fell into a drainage ditch at a market in DR Congo's capital Kinshasa, local authorities said, giving a provisional toll.

