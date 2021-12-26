28 migrants found dead on Libyan coast

Relatives of the 16 Kurds, killed when their boat sank in the Channel while trying to reach England, carry the body of two of the 16 during their funeral in Raniya, east of Arbil, the capital of Iraq's northern autonomous Kurdish region late on December 26, 2021. PHOTO/ AFP

The bodies of 28 migrants have washed up on Libya's western coast after their boat sunk, a security official said Sunday, the latest tragedy on the world's deadliest migration route.
"Libyan Red Crescent teams recovered 28 bodies of dead migrants and found three survivors at two different sites on the beaches of Al-Alous," some 90 kilometres (55 miles) from Tripoli, the source said.

