29 people dead in Liberian stampede

A stampede at a Christian prayer gathering in Liberia's capital Monrovia has killed at least 29 people, police said on Thursday, adding that the death toll may rise.

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Police spokesman Moses Carter said the death toll was provisional and "may increase" because a number of people were in critical condition. He added that children were included among the dead.

  • Pastor Abraham Kromah, a popular preacher, staged the two-day prayer event in New Kru Town and attracted large crowds, according to images circulating on social media. 

The disaster occurred on Wednesday night or during the early hours of Thursday morning, according to media in the West African country.
Police spokesman Moses Carter told AFP the death toll was provisional and "may increase" because a number of people were in critical condition. He added that children were included among the dead.

