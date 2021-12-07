38 perish in huge Burundi prison fire

REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE: In August, the prison was also struck by another fire without causing any casualties, according to the interior ministry, which blamed it on an electrical short-circuit. 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The prison housed more than 1,500 inmates at the end of November, according to prison authority figures, far higher than its capacity of 400.
A massive fire ripped through an overcrowded prison in Burundi before dawn on Tuesday, killing dozens of inmates and seriously injuring many more, the country's vice president said.

