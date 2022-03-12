60 killed in DR Congo train accident

A train crash in southeastern Democratic Republic of Congo has killed at least 60 people, the state rail company and local sources said on Saturday.

By  AFP

What you need to know:

Train derailments are common in the DRC, as are shipwrecks of overloaded boats on the country's lakes and rivers.

A train crash in southeastern Democratic Republic of Congo has killed at least 60 people, the state rail company and local sources said on Saturday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.