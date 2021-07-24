60 percent of Tanzanians to be vaccinated

By The Citizen More by this Author

The government has shared its preliminary vaccination plan, stating that it plans to vaccinate 60 percent of all Tanzanians. The news comes just days after the arrival of the Covid-19 vaccines in the country.

Health Minister, Dr Dorothy Gwajima, has said the first phase of the vaccination will be provided to front-line groups that she says will be unveiled on July 24.

She said apart from front-line workers receiving first priority, the goal is to reach all Tanzanians who need to be vaccinated.

"The government is committed to ensuring that every Tanzanian gets the vaccine for free,” said the health minister, adding; “tomorrow we will issue the procedures that will be used to provide the vaccine, and where it will be available.

In another development, health ministry authorities have provided clarification on the indemnity form one is required to sign before vaccination.

The form has a clause stating that the government will not be liable for anything resulting from the vaccine.

Director of Prevention at the Ministry of Health, Dr Leonard Subi, said the form is a common practice in the provision of services and immunizations in the health sector.

He said the issue of signing a vaccination consent form is a common issue and the process has been practiced in various countries.

"Vaccination is not a foreign thing, it is the most reliable immunity in the world. That is why even in Tanzania we have been able to eradicate diseases such as smallpox, tetanus.

"The science behind vaccination is the same. It is important to trust the government and experts,” said Dr Subi.

Earlier this week during Eid Council held at Mtoro Mosque in Dar es Salaam, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, announced the arrival of the coronavirus vaccine in the country, and said that it is freely available to anyone willing to take the jab.

He said they [government] had realised that there are many Tanzanians with various activities abroad that would require them to be vaccinated in order to be able to travel, this was one of the factors that informed the government’s decision to order the vaccines.