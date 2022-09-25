8 police officers among 11 killed by cattle rustlers in Kenya

At least 11 people, including eight police and a local chief, have been killed in drought-stricken northern Kenya by cattle rustlers whom they had been chasing, police said Sunday.

The theft of livestock or q uarrels over grazing and water sources are common between cattle herding communities in northern Kenya.

Police said on Twitter that a "criminal and cowardly ambush" by cattle rustlers had taken place in Turkana county on Saturday.

Eight of the dead were police officers, two were civilians and one a local chief, they said.

The police who were killed had been pursuing members of the Pokot ethnic group who had attacked a village and fled with cattle.

In November 2012, more than 40 policemen were killed in an ambush as they pursued cattle thieves in Baragoi, a remote district in Kenya's arid north.