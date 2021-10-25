A decade of coups in Africa

Sudanese protesters jump over a roadblock made of bricks and burning tyres as they rally on 60th Street in the capital Khartoum, to denounce overnight detentions by the army of government members, on October 25, 2021. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita is overthrown in August 2020 after several months of street protests in the troubled West African nation which is threatened by an Islamic insurgency.

The military power grab in Sudan appears to be the latest in a series of coups across the continent over the last decade:

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.