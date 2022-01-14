Abiy has 'special responsibility' to end Tigray conflict – Nobel panel

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which awards the Nobel Peace Prize, said on January 13, 2022 that Ethiopia's prime minister Abiy Ahmed, who won the honour in 2019, had a special responsibility to end the bloodshed in Tigray. Photo /  AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Northern Ethiopia has been beset by conflict since November 2020 when Abiy sent troops into Tigray after accusing the region's ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), of attacks on federal army camps. 

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which awards the Nobel Peace Prize, said Thursday that Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who won the honour in 2019, bore special responsibility for ending the bloodshed in Tigray.

