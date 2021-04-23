Africa's Covid-19 cases surpass 4.46m

By XINHUA More by this Author

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,467,666 as of Thursday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 118,937 while 4,008,317 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease. South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are among the African countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

In terms of the number of cases, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by northern Africa and eastern Africa regions, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the African health agency. South Africa has recorded 1,569,935 COVID-19 cases, the most among African countries, followed by Morocco at 507,338 cases, and Tunisia at 291,833 cases, it was noted.

