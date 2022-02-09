Africa's 'most reliable partner' is Europe, says EU chief

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference on the Chips Act at EU headquarters in Brussels on February 8, 2022. Photo / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In an interview with AFP ahead of a visit to Senegal, Von der Leyen said she will use the trip to unveil the first African scheme in a new investment scheme dubbed Global Gateway. 

As China and Russia court impoverished and fragile African states with offers of security or loans, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen says Europe offers the continent the "most reliable" partnership.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.