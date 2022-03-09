African Union calls for Ukraine truce in call with Putin

Senegal's President Macky Sall. 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • After Russian launched its invasion on February 24, the AU issued a statement calling for Ukraine's territorial integrity and international law to be upheld.
  • The number of refugees fleeing Ukraine increased by more than 140,000 in 24 hours, according to Wednesday United Nations figures.

Senegalese President Macky Sall, the current head of the African Union, said he had talked with Vladimir Putin on Wednesday to urge a "lasting" ceasefire in Ukraine.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.