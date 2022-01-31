African Union suspends Burkina Faso after coup

Demonstrators gathering in Ouagadougou to show support on January 25, 2022 to the military hold a picture of Colonel Aissimi Goita (L), the Malian military officer who has served as interim President of Mali since May 24, 2021, and of Liutenent Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba the leader of the mutiny and of the Patriotic Movement for the Protection and the Restauration (MPSR).  PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Mali and Guinea, also in West Africa, have also seen coups in the past 18 months that have prompted AU suspensions.

The African Union said Monday it had suspended Burkina Faso in response to the January 24 coup that ousted President Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

