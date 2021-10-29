Amisom denies role in central Somalia fighting

Amisom soldiers on guard in Somalia. Amisom has denied accusations that its soldiers participated in the combat and supplying arms to the pro-government forces in deadly clashes that lasted between Sunday and Wednesday this week. PHOTO | AFP

By  ABDULKADIR KHALIF

What you need to know:

  • Earlier this week, information went viral accusing Amisom soldiers of participating in the combat and supplying arms to the pro-government forces in deadly clashes that lasted between Sunday and Wednesday this week.

The African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom), a continental peacekeeping force, has dismissed accusations it had a hand in the violence witnessed in Guri-el town in Galmudug State in Central Somalia, pitting the local militia against the government forces.

