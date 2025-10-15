Madagascar's Andry Rajoelina: Why I fled the country

Madagascar’s president Andry Rajoelina said on Monday that he had moved to a safe location to protect his life, following weeks of youth-led protests demanding his resignation.

In an address to the nation broadcast on Facebook late on Monday, Rajoelina said he had relocated for security reasons after receiving warnings of an imminent attack. He did not disclose his whereabouts but appeared defiant, saying he would not allow Madagascar to be destroyed.

A military source and other officials told Reuters the President left the country on a French army aircraft on Sunday, after Malagasy troops declared support for the protesters.

“We have all seen that the crises that have occurred in the country have led to ruin and recession,” Rajoelina said in his address. “There have been real plans since 25 September for a coup, an assassination attempt against me.”

The demonstrations began on September 25 over water and power shortages, but quickly expanded to include broader grievances such as corruption, poor governance and lack of basic services.

Rajoelina’s position weakened further over the weekend when CAPSAT, an elite military unit that helped him seize power in a 2009 coup, announced it would not fire on protesters.

The unit escorted thousands of demonstrators into the main square of the capital, Antananarivo, and later said it was taking charge of the military, appointing a new army chief. Rajoelina responded by warning of an attempt to seize power.

In his speech, the President said senior military officials had advised him to move for his safety, citing a coup plot and a threat to his life. He accused unnamed actors of manipulating the protests and called for dialogue to resolve the crisis and prevent further escalation.

“When other African presidents proposed sending military contingents on a peacekeeping mission, I told them that this did not reflect the values of the Malagasy people, and I refused.”



