Another veteran US envoy tapped to handle Sudan, Ethiopia crises

David M. Satterfield. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The United States will work to see that "any positive momentum from discussions can be quickly realized," Price said.

A veteran US diplomat who has handled turbulent ties with Turkey was named Thursday to tackle crises in Sudan and Ethiopia as the outgoing envoy looked to make progress in Addis Ababa.
David Satterfield, the outgoing US ambassador to Turkey who has worked extensively in the Middle East, will become special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced.

