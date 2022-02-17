Armed group in DR Congo detains envoys sent by president

Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi. FILE PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Thomas Lubanga, Germain Katanga and Floribert Ndjabu and five escorts were held on Wednesday in Ituri province.

Three former warlords have been held by militiamen in northeastern DR Congo, where they had gone in a bid to negotiate the group's surrender, sources said.
Thomas Lubanga, Germain Katanga and Floribert Ndjabu and five escorts were held on Wednesday in Ituri province.
They went there on a mission from President Felix Tshisekedi to negotiate ceasefire terms and the militiamen's demobilisation.
Ndjabu, reached by phone by AFP, said late Wednesday afternoon that the delegation was in the village of Petsi "for talks with the CODECO militiamen."

