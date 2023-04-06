As Ethiopia peace holds, Tigray leader names new cabinet

The newly-elected president of Tigray's interim administration, Mr Getachew Reda yesterday unveiled a new cabinet which will lead the political transition in the conflict-torn region.

The announcement comes about two weeks after the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Mr Abiy Ahmed, appointed Mr Getachew as president of the Tigray region's interim administration.

Tigray government sources confirmed that the new cabinet comprises 27 members including two military commanders who led the Tigray forces in the two-year-long war against the Ethiopian national army and the allied Eritrean soldiers.

Gen Tsadkan Gebretensae and Lt Gen Tadesse Werede will deputise Mr Getachew as vice-presidents for the Tigray region.

Gen Gebretensae, the former Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces and a key player in the Tigray rebellion, will also serve as a cabinet Secretariat (Cluster) for Decentralisation and Democratisation.

While, Lt Gen Werede will also head the secretariat for peace and security.

In a ceremony held yesterday, the administration of the region, which was headed by Dr Debretsion Gebremichael, handed over power to the new interim administration headed by Mr Getachew.

Prior to assuming the top regional post, Mr Getachew was serving as advisor to the outgoing president and as spokesperson for the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

The new cabinet is dominated by TPLF members but includes two members of a Tigrayan opposition party, National Congress of Great Tigray (Baytona).

The interim administration was established in accordance with the peace agreement signed in Pretoria, last November, between the Ethiopian federal government and TPLF.

The peace accord ended the blood conflict in the Tigray region which claimed the lives of more than 600,000 people and displaced millions.

The two parties reached an agreement that an interim administration will be established to rule Tigray until elections are held.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony yesterday, according to regional media, the leader of the TPLF and former president of the regional state of Tigray, Mr Gebremichael, said the TPLF and all the people of Tigray "will support the administration in fulfilling its responsibilities to ensure lasting peace and the development of the Tigray region and its people through a peaceful struggle".