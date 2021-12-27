As rebels declare a retreat, what lies ahead for Ethiopia?

Ethiopians living in Kenya holding potraits of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, demonstrate during a protest titled #NoMore outside the Ethiopian Embassy in Nairobi on December 19, 2021, against purported foreign meddling in Ethiopia. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Officially, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) says the pullout from the Afar and Amhara regions is intended to pave the way for a cessation of hostilities followed by peace talks.

  • The TPLF ruled Ethiopia with an iron fist for three decades until Abiy took over in 2018. It also fought a bitter war with Eritrea in the 1990s.

With Tigrayan rebels announcing a retreat to their stronghold in northernmost Ethiopia last week, fresh hopes have emerged of a possible end to the 13-month war marked by allegations of massacres and mass rapes.
But as forces loyal to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed chalk up a string of military victories and dismiss the rebel announcement as a cover-up for battlefield losses, prospects for peace remain hazy.
Here is a look at where things stand and the challenges that lie ahead.

