At least 108 civilians killed this month in Tigray airstrikes, says UN

In this file photo taken on February 26, 2021 A damaged tank stands on a road north of Mekele, the capital of Tigray. PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Meanwhile, the UN's World Food Programme said its distributions were at an all-time low.

At least 108 civilians have been killed since New Year's in a series of airstrikes in the war-torn northern Tigray region of Ethiopia, the United Nations said Friday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.