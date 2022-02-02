At least 40 dead in attack on displaced people in DR Congo

Peacekeepers rest after the installation of a new base in Rugari, 50 km from the city of Goma in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, January 28, 2022. The country has several terror groups. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The KST said the suspected attackers were from a notorious armed group called CODECO, blamed for ethnic massacres in the area.

At least 40 people were killed when knife-wielding militiamen attacked a site for displaced people in strife-torn eastern DR Congo, a monitoring group and local sources said Wednesday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.