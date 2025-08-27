Bazoum: The Nigerien President the world forgot

It has been two years since the country’s army took power via coup. But rather than it being a celebration for returning to good ways, questions linger on the welfare of deposed President Mohamed Bazoum.

Since July 26, 2023, Niger has been under a junta known as the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland. They tried to upend everything the civilian government did, including cutting off Western powers who had their fingers on the pulse of this country. One issue remains unanswered: The fate of Bazoum.

Despite calls from both regional and international voices, including the United Nations, Bazoum and his wife, Hadiza Bazoum, remain under house arrest in the presidential palace, or so it is believed. He faces allegations of plotting against the state, which under Nigerien law means he could face a death penalty.

Although no formal charges have been brought against him, a court established by the junta has since lifted his presidential immunity.

Bazoum’s freedom was one of key demands of the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) after the coup. But the regional bloc has since gone silent, especially since Niger and the other ‘coup belt’ countries Mali and Burkina Faso announced they would leave the bloc. Ecowas changed tact to try and convince them to change their stance.

The three have since formed the Alliance for Sahel States (AES). Ecowas leaders, in their latest meeting in the Nigerian capital Abuja in June, endorsed a recommendation by an expert ministerial committee to appoint a chief negotiator to lead discussions with the three countries, “with a view to ensuring an orderly withdrawal process, safeguarding institutional and citizen interests, and minimising regional market disruption.”

Unlike previous statements, Ecowas was noticeably silent on Bazoum’s fate. It only stressed the need for effective cooperation with the three countries in the interest of maintaining the fight against terrorism in the region.

The three states also severed ties with the West, which they accused of fueling the insurgency in the sub-region while plundering their resources. So the AES was meant to serve as a platform for cooperation in regional integration and address security challenges, among others. But reports suggest a worsening security situation in the region.

Bazoum, who was ousted just two years after being elected in 2021, had strong relations with European countries and the United States, for whom Niger was an “important partner” in the global fight against terrorism and illegal migration. But for the junta and its supporters, that’s where the problem lies. They see him as a stooge to the West, whom they consider as enemies of the state.

In response to the coup, France recalled its Ambassador and withdrew all military assistance to the country. The United States and the European Union also stopped budgetary and development assistance to the country.

Concerns in the West has heightened with Niger’s gravitation towards Russia. The junta has toyed with the idea of nationalising a French controlled uranium mine. It signed a civil nuclear cooperation agreement with Russia, with a plan to build nuclear power plants and overhaul the country’s energy infrastructure.

The findings of a study published on the African Journal of Social Sciences and Humanities Research identified corruption, economic hardship, insecurity, self-interest and infrastructural deficit as factors that were responsible for the forceful removal of Bazoum. After a year and half in power, the junta in April announced a five-year transition in line with recommendations of a national conference convened in February.

The country is now governed by a transitional constitutional charter pending the drafting of a new constitution and national referendum. A transitional advisory council was also installed to act in place of the dissolved parliament. Named the Advisory Council for Refoundation, this body was established by a presidential decree and it is composed of 194 appointed members tasked with reviewing legislation and offering policy recommendations. It is one of eight transitional institutions agreed upon during the February national dialogue, which brought together political parties and tribal leaders to outline the country’s path forward.

Arbitrary and unlawful

For a while, calls for Bazoum’s release faded. However, groups like Human Rights Watch (HRW) described his continued detention as arbitrary and a clear violation of the rule of law. The junta has released dozens of detainees, in accordance with the recommendations in the charter from the national dialogue. Among those released are associates of Bazoum and soldiers linked to a previous coup attempt. In a statement marking his inauguration as president after the conference, junta leader Abdourahamane Tchiani expressed commitment to “always work for forgiveness and reconciliation’ among Nigerians. But he warned that that shouldn’t be in conflict with the desire of the Nigeriens for justice.

"The forgiveness and reconciliation we call for cannot conflict with the legitimate aspirations of Nigeriens for justice," he said.

This was followed more recently by a comment attributed to Justice Minister Aliyou Daouda, who described as an internal matter Bazoum’s continued detention.

"The question of his release is an internal matter in Niger and only concerns Niger," he told the BBC.

Three months after taking power, the junta alleged that it foiled a bid by the former president and his family to flee to neighbouring Nigeria, using a helicopter belonging to an unnamed foreign power, according to a government spokesman. Since then, Bazoum and his wife’s movements have been further restricted to a few rooms in the palace.

According to Bazoum’s lawyers, their only contact with the outside world comes from regular visits by a doctor. The president’s son, who was also initially detained, was allowed to leave the country in 2024 as a result of a mediation by Togo.

Campaigners insist that Bazoum’s detention violates the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights, which Niger is a signatory to, and which binds member states to prohibit arbitrary arrest or detention and provide for fair trial rights under Articles 6 and 7.

The Community Court of Ecowas also ruled in December 2023 that Bazoum’s detention amounts to arbitrary detention and ordered his release. That was a response to a case filed by his representative, which cited violations of human rights against him and his family.

In February, the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, an independent expert body that investigates deprivation of liberty, described their detention as arbitrary, in violation of international human rights law.