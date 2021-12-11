Benin opposition leader sentenced to 20 years in jail

Reckya Madougou. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • After more than 20 hours of hearings, Madougou was found guilty of "complicity in terrorist acts" by the Economic Crime and Terrorism Court, or Criet, which on Tuesday sentenced another key opposition figure to 10 years.

Benin opposition leader Reckya Madougou was sentenced on Saturday to 20 years in prison for terrorism by a special court in the capital Porto-Novo after a brief trial that her lawyers condemned as a "political attack".

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.