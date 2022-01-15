Bird flu outbreak claims over 500,000 chickens in Burkina Faso

An outbreak of bird flu has been detected in several parts of the world. PHOTO/COURTESY 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Livestock-rearing is one of Burkina Faso's biggest industries and its third-largest foreign exchange earner, after the production of gold and cotton.

At least half a million chickens have been either killed by a bird flu outbreak in Burkina Faso or culled to prevent the virus spreading, the West African country announced Saturday.

