Borders slam shut as world rushes to contain new Covid variant

It was only four weeks ago that Israel reopened its borders to foreign tourists after a prolonged closure due to Covid. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Scientists are racing to determine the threat posed by the heavily mutated strain -- particularly whether it can evade existing vaccines.

World governments rushed to contain a new, heavily mutated Covid-19 strain Sunday, with Israel slamming its borders shut to foreign nationals and Australia reporting its first cases of the variant.

