Botswana voters kick out ruling party of nearly six decades

Botswana's voters delivered a shock defeat to the party that has ruled them for nearly six decades, registering their anger over economic stagnation linked to a decline in the diamond trade by handing victory to opposition presidential candidate Duma Boko.

The 54-year-old, of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) coalition, will replace President Mokgweetsi Masisi, who on Friday conceded defeat after his Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) lost by a landslide for the first time in 58 years.

"From tomorrow... I will start the process of handover," Masisi said in an audio clip of his phone call to Boko, which the outgoing leader posted on social media, signalling a smooth power transition.

"You can count on me to always be there to provide whatever guidance you might want ... We will retreat to being a loyal opposition."

Boko has yet to speak publicly on the outcome. Chief Justice Terence Rannowane officially declared him the victor: "I have the honour and privilege to declare him as elected president of Botswana. I congratulate you profoundly for the confidence that the people have shown in you."

Analysts blamed mounting economic grievances, particularly among young people, for the downfall of the BDP, which has governed the southern African state of around 2.5 million people since independence from Britain in 1966.

Like many African countries, Botswana's economy has largely depended on the export of a single commodity - in its case, diamonds.

Unlike many, its leaders have largely resisted the urge to steal or squander their commodity windfall, instead spending it on health, education and social welfare. Botswana's GDP per capita was $7,250 in 2023 - compared with an average for sub-Saharan Africa of $4,800, World Bank data shows.

But a downturn in the global diamond market caused economic growth to plummet this year to a projected 1%, while unemployment rose to 28%.

Botswana is the world's top producer by value of diamonds, and the government owns a 15% stake in diamond giant De Beers, a unit of Anglo American AAL.L. Masisi last year negotiated a bigger share of its raw diamonds with the company.

Boko has not indicated that he would want to change the deal.

'NOTHING TO OFFER'

State television showed that based on results from 55 of 61 constituencies, the UDC had won 32 seats in parliament, one more than it needed for a majority. The largest party chooses the president. The BDP was in last place out of four parties, with only four seats.

"After 58 years in power (the BDP) didn't have anything new to offer," said analyst Ringisai Chikohomero of the Pretoria-based Institute for Security Studies.

The UDC, by contrast, put forward ambitious policy proposals, he said. It pledged to more than double the minimum wage, improve social services and create a more independent judiciary, among other measures.

The capital Gaborone was calm on Friday morning, with small groups of opposition supporters celebrating in the streets.

"I did not ever think I would witness this change in my life," 23-year-old student Mpho Mogorosi said. "The BDP had stayed too long ... and I am proud to be part of the people that removed them."

The BDP was the second long-ruling party in southern Africa to lose its majority at the polls this year, after South Africa's African National Congress failed to win more than half of votes for the first time in 30 years.

Neighbouring Namibia will hold elections later this month in which the ruling SWAPO party, which has governed since 1990, is also expected to face a stiff challenge.