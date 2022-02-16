Burkina Faso junta chief sworn in as president

In this file grab of a handout video released by Radiodiffusion Télévision du Burkina" on January 27, 2022 the leader of Burkina Faso's new military junta Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba speaks during a televised address, three days after the overthrow of Burkina Faso's president. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The landlocked Sahel state has experienced repeated coups since gaining independence from France in 1960.

Burkina Faso strongman Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba was inaugurated as president on Wednesday, just over three weeks after he led a coup to topple elected head of state Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

