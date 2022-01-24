Burkina Faso's President Kabore arrested by mutinous soldiers

Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Later in the day gunshots were heard near Kabore's private residence in the capital Ouagadougou, and witnesses reported seeing a helicopter above it.

Mutinous troops in restive Burkina Faso arrested President Roch Marc Christian Kabore on Monday and detained him in army barracks a day after staging an uprising, security sources told AFP.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.