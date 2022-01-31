Burkina junta says constitution restored after AU suspension

This video grab taken from a video obtained by AFPTV from Radio Télévision du Burkina (RTB) on January 24, 2022 shows Captain Sidsoré Kader Ouedraogo (C), spokesman for the junta, with uniformed soldiers announcing on television that they have taken power and 'put an end to the power' of Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, in Ouagadougou. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The move came shortly after the African Union suspended Burkina for the takeover and diplomats from West Africa and the UN pressed demands for a return to civilian rule.

Burkina Faso's military junta said Monday it had restored the constitution a week after taking power and appointed the coup's leader as head of state for a transitional period.

