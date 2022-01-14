Burkinabe revolutionary leader Thomas Sankara 'shot seven times'

In this file photo taken on September 2, 1986, Captain Thomas Sankara, President of Burkina Faso gives a press conference during a non-aligned summit in Harare. Photo | File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Sankara was struck by "at least seven rounds" in the chest, one of which was fired from behind, anatomical specialist Robert Soudre told a military court in the capital Ouagadougou on Wednesday.

Burkina Faso's revolutionary leader Thomas Sankara, who was gunned down during a coup in 1987, was shot at least seven times by assassins using tracer rounds, experts have told a long-awaited trial into his killing.

