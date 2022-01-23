Cameroon govt says 16 killed in nightclub fire

Policemen stand guard at the entrance of the Livs night-club where a deadly fire occured in the Bastos district of Yaounde, on January 23, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The fire engulfed the main room of Liv's Night Club in the capital's upmarket Bastos district, home to embassies and diplomat residences.
  • Around 100 people gathered outside the morgue of the military hospital in Yaounde's Ekounou neighbourhood, hoping to find out news of relatives.

Cameroon's government said Sunday that 16 people were killed in a fire caused by fireworks in a nightclub in the capital Yaounde, the tragedy occurring as the nation hosts the Africa Cup of Nations football tournament.

