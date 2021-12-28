Cameroon jails 47 opposition activists for 'rebellion'

Cameroonian opposition leader Maurice Kamto sits in the back of a car. The 47 defendants were arrested in September 2020 as Maurice Kamto's Movement for the Rebirth of Cameroon (MRC) and several other parties planned protests against the government of Paul Biya, in power for nearly 40 years in the central African country. FILE PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 47 defendants were arrested in September 2020 as Maurice Kamto's Movement for the Rebirth of Cameroon (MRC) and several other parties planned protests against the government of Paul Biya, in power for nearly 40 years in the central African country.

A military tribunal in Cameroon has jailed dozens of opposition supporters for terms of up to seven years for "rebellion", their party's deputy secretary general said Monday.

