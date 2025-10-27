Cameroon opposition protests intensify ahead of presidential results

Hundreds of opposition supporters barricaded roads and burned tyres in Cameroon's commercial capital on Sunday, as protests intensified a day before the announcement of presidential election results.

Police fired teargas and water cannon to break up the crowds of supporters of opposition candidate Issa Tchiroma. They say he beat veteran leader Paul Biya in the October 12 voteand have accused authorities of preparing to rig the election.

Protests have flared in several cities after partial results reported by local media showed Biya, 92, was on course to win. The government has rejected opposition accusations of irregularities and urged people to wait for the result.

"We want Tchiroma, we want Tchiroma!" the protesters chanted in Douala's New Bell neighbourhood. They blocked roads with debris and threw rocks and other projectiles at security forces.

Reuters reporters saw police detain at least four protesters. Clashes were also reported in other parts of the city and in Tchiroma's hometown, Garoua.

Earlier on Sunday, Tchiroma's campaign manager said authorities had detained about 30 politicians and activists who had supported his candidacy, heightening tensions.

Among those he said were detained were Anicet Ekane, leader of the MANIDEM party, and Djeukam Tchameni, a prominent figure in the Union for Change movement.

Cameroon's interior minister, Paul Atanga Nji, said on Saturday arrests had been made in connection with what he described as an "insurrectional movement," though he did not say who had been detained or how many.

Biya is the world's oldest serving ruler and has been in power in Cameroon since 1982. Another seven-year term could keep him in power until he is nearly 100.

Tchiroma, a former minister and one-time Biya ally, has said he won and that he will not accept any other result.