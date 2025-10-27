Hello

Cameroon's Biya wins re-election, official results show

Cameroon's 92-year-old President Paul Biya, who is seeking an eighth term, speaks while he stands next to his wife Chantal Biya during the launch of his electoral campaign, in Maroua, Cameroon, October 7, 2025. PHOTO/REUTERS

By  REUTERS

What you need to know:

  • Biya, 92, took office in 1982 and has held a tight grip on power ever since, doing away with the presidential term limit in 2008 and winning reelection by comfortable margins

Cameroon's President Paul Biya has been re-elected for an eighth term that could keep him in office until he is nearly 100, according to official results announced on Monday by the Central African country's Constitutional Council.

"Hereby proclaimed President-elect: the candidate Biya Paul," said Clement Atangana, president of the Constitutional Council.

Biya, 92, took office in 1982 and has held a tight grip on power ever since, doing away with the presidential term limit in 2008 and winning reelection by comfortable margins.

