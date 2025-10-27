Cameroon's Biya wins re-election, official results show

Cameroon's President Paul Biya has been re-elected for an eighth term that could keep him in office until he is nearly 100, according to official results announced on Monday by the Central African country's Constitutional Council.

"Hereby proclaimed President-elect: the candidate Biya Paul," said Clement Atangana, president of the Constitutional Council.

Biya, 92, took office in 1982 and has held a tight grip on power ever since, doing away with the presidential term limit in 2008 and winning reelection by comfortable margins.









This year his strongest challenge came from Issa Tchiroma Bakary, a former government spokesperson and employment minister in his late 70s who broke ranks with Biya earlier this year and mounted a campaign that drew large crowds and endorsements from a coalition of opposition parties and civic groups.







