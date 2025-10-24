Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Cameroon's Internet access disrupted as election protests continue

Cameroon gendarmes stand in downtown Yaounde a day after presidential election, in Yaounde, Cameroon October 13, 2025. PHOTO/REUTERS

By  REUTERS

What you need to know:

  • Paul Biya, the world's oldest ruler at 92, is widely expected to maintain his 43-year grip on power despite an energized opposition pushing for change.

Internet access in Cameroon is significantly disrupted as protests continue over alleged irregularities in this month's presidential election, Internet monitor NetBlocks said on Thursday.

"We can confirm a significant, ongoing disruption to internet connectivity in Cameroon which may limit coverage of events on the ground," NetBlocks said in an email to Reuters.

Cameroon's constitutional council on Wednesday threw out all petitions contesting the October 12 presidential election, clearing the way for full results to be announced.

Related

Paul Biya, the world's oldest ruler at 92, is widely expected to maintain his 43-year grip on power despite an energized opposition pushing for change.

Protests flared in several cities after partial election results reported by local media showed Biya was on course to be declared the winner.

Clashes broke out between security forces and opposition supporters in the northern cities of Maroua and Garoua.

In the headlines