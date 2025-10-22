Cameroon's top court rejects election petitions amid clashes in the north

Cameroon's constitutional council on Wednesday dismissed all petitions contesting the October 12 presidential election, paving the way for the announcement of full results while security forces and opposition supporters clashed in the north.

With 92-year-old President Paul Biya reportedly poised for an eighth term in office, protests have erupted in the capital and other cities in the Central African nation over alleged election irregularities.

The council rejected 10 petitions containing allegations of ballot-stuffing, voter intimidation and other irregularities, citing insufficient evidence or lack of jurisdiction to annul the election. Its decisions are final and not subject to appeal.

Presidential candidate Issa Tchiroma Bakary of the Cameroon National Salvation Front (FSNC) speaks during the launch of his electoral campaign in Yagoua, Cameroon September 30, 2025. PHOTO/REUTERS

Issa Tchiroma, a former Biya ally now in opposition, has claimed on his official campaign page that he won the election with 54.8% of votes based on results representing 80% of the electorate.

He had refused to submit a petition with the council, and has warned that he will not accept any other result.

"If the Constitutional Council proclaims falsified and truncated results, it will be complicit in a breach of trust... The people will not stand for it," he said in a Facebook video on Wednesday, adding that he was open to a peaceful transition.

The government has rejected allegations of vote-rigging, and has urged people to wait for the results.

Sporadic protests erupted in several cities after partial results reported by local media showed Biya, the world's oldest head of state, on track to win.

Another seven-year term could keep him in power until he is nearly a hundred years old.

On Wednesday, clashes broke out between security forces and Tchiroma supporters in the northern cities of Maroua and Garoua.

Motorcycle taxi riders, who cannot afford to pay rent, sleep on top of their motorcycles at a fuel station in Douala, Cameroon, October 4, 2025. Though sometimes demonized by government officials who blame them for petty crime and disorder, "benskin" drivers say their plight encapsulates a bigger, more structural problem: lack of opportunity under President Paul Biya, who has ruled the Central African nation for more than four decades. "I am doing motorcycling because I don't have a choice," said benskin driver Zakiyaou Mohamed, 33. "I have nothing else to do other than this because there are no jobs." PHOTO/REUTERS

In Garoua, videos shared online showed protesters walking with signs and driving motorbikes while chanting Tchiroma's name and honking. Reuters has not authenticated the videos.

On Tuesday, a teacher was killed after she was hit by stray bullets during similar protests in Garoua, members of her family told local media. The University of Garoua has suspended classes until Friday as a precautionary measure.