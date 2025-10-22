Cameroon's top court rejects election petitions amid clashes in the north
What you need to know:
- Top court dismisses 10 election petitions
- Challenger Tchiroma has claimed victory
- Protests have led to clashes with security forces
Cameroon's constitutional council on Wednesday dismissed all petitions contesting the October 12 presidential election, paving the way for the announcement of full results while security forces and opposition supporters clashed in the north.
With 92-year-old President Paul Biya reportedly poised for an eighth term in office, protests have erupted in the capital and other cities in the Central African nation over alleged election irregularities.
The council rejected 10 petitions containing allegations of ballot-stuffing, voter intimidation and other irregularities, citing insufficient evidence or lack of jurisdiction to annul the election. Its decisions are final and not subject to appeal.
Issa Tchiroma, a former Biya ally now in opposition, has claimed on his official campaign page that he won the election with 54.8% of votes based on results representing 80% of the electorate.
He had refused to submit a petition with the council, and has warned that he will not accept any other result.
"If the Constitutional Council proclaims falsified and truncated results, it will be complicit in a breach of trust... The people will not stand for it," he said in a Facebook video on Wednesday, adding that he was open to a peaceful transition.
The government has rejected allegations of vote-rigging, and has urged people to wait for the results.
Sporadic protests erupted in several cities after partial results reported by local media showed Biya, the world's oldest head of state, on track to win.
Another seven-year term could keep him in power until he is nearly a hundred years old.
On Wednesday, clashes broke out between security forces and Tchiroma supporters in the northern cities of Maroua and Garoua.
In Garoua, videos shared online showed protesters walking with signs and driving motorbikes while chanting Tchiroma's name and honking. Reuters has not authenticated the videos.
On Tuesday, a teacher was killed after she was hit by stray bullets during similar protests in Garoua, members of her family told local media. The University of Garoua has suspended classes until Friday as a precautionary measure.
In Maroua in the Far North region, protesters clashed with security officers who threw tear gas canisters on Wednesday.