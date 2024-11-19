Catholic Archdiocese of Nairobi rejects president Ruto donations

The Catholic Archdiocese of Nairobi has rejected donations from politicians. In a statement on Monday, Archbishop Philip Anyolo said the money received from President William Ruto and Governor Johnson Sakaja would be refunded.

On Sunday, November 17, 2024, President Ruto donated Sh600,000 to the Soweto Catholic Church Choir and Parish Missionary Council. He also donated Sh2 million towards the construction of the Father's house while Governor Sakaja donated Sh200,000.

President William Ruto, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa at Soweto Catholic Church, Embakasi East, Nairobi County on November 17, 2024. Photo credit: PCS

The President promised to buy a parish bus and also pledged an additional Sh3 million for the construction of the priest's house.

“The Catholic Church strongly discourages the use of events such as fundraisers and gatherings as platforms for political self-promotion. Politicians are urged to refrain from turning the pulpit into a stage for political rhetoric, as such actions undermine the sanctity of worship places,” Archbishop Anyolo said on Monday.

He called on the Church to uphold integrity by rejecting contributions that could inadvertently compromise its independence or facilitate unjust enrichment. He urged political leaders to demonstrate ethical leadership by addressing the pressing issues raised by the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB), including political wrangles, corruption, politics of self-interest, human rights abuses and freedom of expression.

"The church must remain a neutral entity, free from political influence, to effectively serve as a space for spiritual growth and community guidance," Archbishop Anyolo said.

On Thursday, KCCB accused President Ruto's government of perpetuating a 'culture of lies' and using state machinery to silence critics.

However, he said that politicians are welcome to attend church for spiritual nourishment as ordinary Christians, without using their positions for political gain.