Ceres maker recalls apple juice over high toxin levels

By The East African More by this Author

South African food and beverage maker Pioneer Foods has recalled its Ceres apple juice brands sold in seven Comesa markets, including Kenya and Uganda.

The recalled brands were found to contain high levels of patulin, a fruit-based mould toxin that causes nausea, vomiting and gastrointestinal disturbances.

Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) Competition Commission said Pioneer Food informed it that the affected juice brands were on sale in Kenya, Uganda, Seychelles, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mauritius, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

“In view of the foregoing... the Commission would like to inform the general public to exercise caution and avoid the purchase or consumption of the recalled products,” said the regional trading bloc’s competition watchdog in a statement on Wednesday.

Further, consumers have been advised to “return the products where they were purchased for a refund or replacement.”

The Ceres apple juice recall comes barely a week after Pioneer Foods recalled its LiquiFruit apple juice brands sold in South Africa, Botswana and Namibia.

Advertisement

The South African firm said its investigation had confirmed that “a limited quantity of apple juice concentrate supplied to them contained elevated levels of patulin, a mould toxin mainly found in rotting apples.”

“The recall is based on the presence of patulin in a concentration of more than 50 parts per billion (ppb), which is the regulatory threshold,” said CEO Tertius Carstens.

Products

The recalled products are Ceres apple juice 200ml and Ceres apple 275ml sparkling glass on sale in DRC, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Others are Ceres apple juice one-litre selling in Kenya, Uganda, DRC, Mauritius, and Zambia; and Ceres apple juice 200ml being sold in Seychelles.

Ceres Apple 4x6x200ml

Single unit barcode: 6001240200018

Date coding: PD 14.06.2021 / BB 14.06.2022

PD 21.06.2021 / BB 21.06.2022

PD 22.06.2021 / BB 22.06.2022

Ceres Apple Sparkling 275 ml glass

Single unit barcode: 6001240222676

Date coding: PD 14.06.2021 / BB 14.06.2022

PD 15.06.2021 / BB 15.06.2022

Ceres Apple 12x1 litre

Single unit barcode: 6001240100011

Date coding: PD 17.06.2021 / BB 17.06.2022

PD 18.06.2021 / BB 18.06.2022

PD 21.06.2021 / BB 21.06.2022

PD 22.06.2021 / BB 22.06.2022

Liquid fruit

Other recalled products are LiquiFruit Clear Apple 250ml carton, the LiquiFruit Clear Apple 330ml can and the LiquiFruit Clear Apple one-litre carton.

The World Health Organisation states patulin, which is classified as a mycotoxin, is a naturally occurring toxin created by certain moulds found in apples and apple products.

The risk of consuming patulin exceeding 50ppb may lead to vomiting, nausea and gastrointestinal symptoms.

The Pioneer Foods product recall comes a week after Coca-Cola South Africa also recalled certain batches of Appletiser, reportedly due to high patulin levels.

*Written by Anthony Kitimo