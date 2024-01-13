Chad military leader designated as presidential candidate

Chad's transitional president General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno on Saturday was designated by members of his party as its candidate for presidential elections due for the end of this year.

The designation at a party congress comes after voters in a December referendum approved a new constitution, which the country's military rulers promoted as a key step in the path back to civilian rule.

The constitution also garnered support from leading opposition leader Succes Masra, who was appointed prime minister earlier this month.

Many other opposition and civil society groups however had called for a boycott of the referendum, saying it was just a show to pave the way for the eventual election of Deby, perpetuating a 33-year "Deby dynasty".

Deby, 37, was proclaimed transitional president by the army in April 2021 after the death of his father Idriss Deby Itno, killed by rebels on his way to the front line. Deby senior had ruled Chad with an iron fist for more than 30 years.

"The transitional president, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, is designated honorary president and future candidate of MPS in the next presidential election by resolution of congressmen," said Mariam Djimet Ibet, head of the congressional organisation committee for the Patriotic Salvation Movement (MPS).

The young general had initially promised elections after a transition period of 18 months, but his regime later extended the transition by two years and authorised him to run in a presidential election now scheduled for late 2024.

On October 20, 2022, between 100 and 300 young men and teenagers were shot dead in N'Djamena by police and military, according to the opposition and national and international NGOs.

They had been peacefully demonstrating against the two-year extension of the transitional government.