Child killed, pregnant woman wounded in DRC attack blamed on army

Artillery fire blamed on the DR Congo army has killed a child and injured a pregnant woman in a rebel-controlled town, local sources said Tuesday.

MONUSCO, the UN mission in the troubled country, indicated late Monday that M23 rebels had prevented locals from fleeing to safer areas and were effectively using them as "human shields" against military attack on he eastern town of Mweso.

"This M23 tactic reportedly aims to hold civilians as human shields in anticipation of any FARDC (army) attacks," MONUSCO stated.

A civil society source told AFP on condition of anonymity that three artillery shells fell mid-afternoon on Monday on Mweso, some 60 kilometres (37 miles) north of Goma, capital of the restive North-Kivu.

The source added that local people had indicated the shells were fired from a nearby army base.

A staff member at the Mweso hospital confirmed one child had been killed in the attack and that a pregnant woman had been wounded in the thigh.

Local people reported the town was calm on Tuesday while the army did not comment on the incident.

One person was injured in a similar attack at Sake, outside Goma, on January 12.